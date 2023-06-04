Leigh Leopards Adrian Lam gives update on “devastated” Ben Reynolds following red card

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has given an update on “devastated” Ben Reynolds following his red card for striking Wakefield Trinity forward David Fifita.

Leigh had to survive 53 minutes with just 12 men as the Leopards regrouped and put in a wonderful effort to run out 30-4 winners.

Lam gave his view on both the red card to Ben Reynolds for a punch on David Fifita as well as Tom Nisbet’s yellow card for a hip-drop tackle.

“I need to have a closer look at the red card, I’m just frustrated that Ben Reynolds put himself in the position to be considered to be sent off. I don’t know where the point of contact was with a closed fist, I couldn’t see it clearly,” Lam said.

“The yellow card I was frustrated with, I spoke to the referee then and said the game is going in the wrong direction if players are getting sinbinned for those.

“Losing a player for trying to save a tackle was frustrating. You could see players missing every week for things like that.”

Lam also explained that Reynolds is “really upset” following the red card as he hopes for leniency from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

“Ben is devastated and really upset after the fact that he put himself in a position to be dealt with in the way he was.

“It’s not who we have been as a team this year. There is no excuse for that and hopefully the Panel won’t be too harsh on him.”