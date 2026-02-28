Hull FC release Liam Knight to return to Australia

HULL FC have released Liam Knight with immediate effect for the prop to return home to Australia.

Knight joined the club last March from South Sydney Rabbitohs on a deal until the end of that season, then signed a one-year extension in July.

But he has been released from his deal “on compassionate grounds”, according to Hull.

Knight made 22 appearances for the Black and Whites, the last of them Friday’s shock defeat at home to York Knights.

The 31-year-old’s departure gives Hull an overseas quota spot to use, as they consider their recruitment options following a season-ending ACL injury to fullback Will Pryce.

Hull can take Pryce off their salary cap, and can now sign a fresh player either domestically or from overseas.