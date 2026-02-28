Jackson Hastings stars as St Helens thump Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS​​ 4 ST HELENS​​​ 36

RICKY WILBY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

JACKSON HASTINGS rolled back the years to his Man of Steel form as he controlled St Helens’ second league win of the season from start to finish.

Daryl Clark bagged a brace in his 350th Super League game as St Helens produced a second half for the ages, running in 30 points.

Catalans rang the changes following their defeat to Bradford the previous weekend, with Tevita Satae, Romain Navarrete, Ben Condon and Kruise Leeming all dropping out of the starting 13.

Saints reshuffled their side to cope with the enforced absence of Jonny Lomax. Tristan Sailor played in the halves while Harry Robertson came in, named at centre but playing at fullback.

Both sides looked to move the ball early as they eased their way into the game. In the tenth minute, Shane Wright was found by Hastings and the backrower broke clear, drew Charlie Staines and offloaded to the supporting Clark for a try under the posts, converted by Hastings.

Saints continued to press home their early advantage, forcing two goal-line drop-outs, and only excellent defence from the Dragons prevented the visitors from extending their lead. Indeed defences were on top for the remainder of the first half with both sides threatening to score but failing to execute.

Seven minutes after the break Catalans went close, Lewis Dodd stepping his way to the line only to lose control of the ball in the act of scoring.

Saints marched up field, helped by a penalty, and a great run from Robertson was followed up by Clark, whose short pass found Jacob Host with the Australian forward charging over to score his first try for the club Hastings again converted to double the Saints’ lead to 12-0.

The hosts were in disarray, giving away three consecutive penalties, and St Helens were firmly camped in the Catalans half. Only solid goal-line defence prevented the visitors from extending their lead further – and only for so long.

Approaching the hour, Sailor broke down the right edge and was brought to ground by Staines on the Catalans 20-metre line, the ball was sent to the left and a smart short ball from Hastings to Wright allowed the second rower to break the tackle of Toby Sexton and score. Hastings converted to give the visitors an 18-point advantage.

Saints were out of sight with 15 minutes remaining, Clark picking up and darting over from close range following a quick play-the-ball from Alex Walmsley. Hastings again converted.

Catalans registered a consolation effort with Josh Simm breaking down the left touchline and passing inside to the supporting Staines who touched down. Sexton missed the near touchline conversion attempt to leave the score 4-24.

The visitors sealed the win with Kyle Feldt scoring his third and fourth tries of the season. The first followed more good work from Hastings, who converted from the touchline, before Feldt outjumped both Staines and Simm to collect and touch down.

George Whitby unsuccessfully took over the kicking duties for the last try.

GAMESTAR: Jackson Hastings created and controlled the Saints attack, was faultless with the boot and was head and shoulders above his opposite numbers.

GAMEBREAKER: Daryl Clark’s second try 15 minutes from time ended any hopes Catalans might have had of coming back into the game.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Daryl Clark put in a great hit on Ben Garcia to prevent the Catalans captain from going through to score before half -time.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jackson Hastings (St Helens)

2 pts Shane Wright (St Helens)

1 pt Daryl Clark (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Nick Cotric

4 Solomona Faataape

22 Josh Simm

6 Toby Sexton

7 Lewis Dodd

16 Josh Allen

9 Alrix Da Costa

31 Tiaki Chan

21 Matthieu Laguerre

20 Zac Lipowicz

13 Ben Garcia

Subs (all used)

15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui

18 Harvey Wilson

19 Kruise Leeming

30 Alexis Lis

18th man (not used)

14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Also in 21-man squad

12 Ben Condon

17 Romain Navarrete

23 Matty Russell

Tries: Staines (68)

Goals: Sexton 0/1

SAINTS

25 Nene Macdonald

2 Kyle Feldt

3 Harry Robertson

5 Deon Cross

20 Lewis Murphy

6 Tristan Sailor

31 Jackson Hastings

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

13 David Klemmer

11 Curtis Sironen

12 Shane Wright

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

14 Jacob Host

15 George Delaney

16 Matt Whitley

17 George Whitby

18th man (not used)

24 Owen Dagnall

Also in 21-man-squad

21 Noah Stephens

23 Jake Burns

28 Jake Davies

Tries: Clark (10, 65), Host (50), Wright (59), Feldt (78, 79)

Goals: Hastings 6/6, Whitby 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6; 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 4-24, 4-26, 4-32, 4-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Alrix Da Costa; Saints: Jackson Hastings

Penalty count: 6-7

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 8,729