Hull FC release statement following “several incidents of bottle throwing” against Hull KR

HULL FC have released a statement to supporters in relation to several incidents of bottle throwing at the Good Friday clash against Hull KR at the MKM Stadium.

The club has said that it has received several reports of bottles being thrown onto the playing surface from the stands during the fixture.

As a result, the Black and Whites have released a statement saying: “The club would like to remind and emphasize to all supporters that the throwing of bottles will not be tolerated, and anyone found engaging in this behaviour at any time may face a stadium ban ranging from one to three years – match days at the MKM Stadium should be enjoyable and safe for all supporters, and behaviour of this nature will be dealt with firmly.

“The club and the SMC are currently working to identify the individuals responsible from last week’s fixture.

“Supporters are advised that from this Sunday’s fixture against Wigan Warriors, all bottle tops will be removed from all beverages sold in the lower bowl of the MKM Stadium at the point of sale, with the exception of the West Stand.

“Furthermore, searches will be implemented to prevent fans from bringing drinks (with the exception of bottled water in a clear container of less than 500ml) into the MKM Stadium, as per the stadium’s prohibited items policy.”