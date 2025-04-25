James Bentley signs new deal with Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have announced that James Bentley has signed a new two-year deal at Headingley.

Bentley, who joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2022 Super League season, has been a regular under head coach Brad Arthur and has now been rewarded with a new deal for his contributions this campaign.

The 27-year-old said: “I am really happy to have agreed the contract, and I have really enjoyed my time here. I’ve been at the Rhinos for four years now, and this will keep me here for at least another two. I’ve enjoyed working under Brad, especially this season—I feel like I’ve been getting back to playing some of my best rugby. I’m really happy to be staying and excited about the future with the club.”

“I had a big preseason with Brad, and I enjoyed the challenge. We’re starting to see the benefits of that now, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year, just keeping building. Jamie Langley has been massive in terms of how we’ve developed our defence. He’s given us another edge in that coaching role and does a lot of work with me, which I’m very grateful for.”

“I’m happiest when I’m playing, whatever role the team needs from me. It’s a long season, as Brad says, and the rotation helps keep us fresh. There will be more opportunities for me to get minutes, and it’s up to me to make the most of them. I just want to compete whenever I’m out there—we want to win trophies and create our own history. I got a taste of that in my first year when we made the Grand Final, but now I want to go one step further.”

“The competition for places is strong, and that pushes us all to be our best. Kallum Watkins has been a fantastic signing—he brings so much experience and will be massive for us this year.”

Head coach Brad Arthur said: “James is exactly the type of player you want in your squad—tough, committed, and always willing to put the team first. He’s had a good season so far and continues to work hard to develop his game.”

The Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease added: “James is an experienced player who is an integral member of our squad. He has worked hard over the last two years to improve his game and I am pleased he has agreed this extension.”