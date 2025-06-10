Hull FC rocked by serious Will Pryce injury

HULL FC star Will Pryce will be out for 8-10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Hull boss John Cartwright confirmed the bad news as well as giving a wider injury update on his squad.

The fullback played a key role in Hull’s impressive 34-0 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, with Cartwright explaining that Pryce pulled up in the final play of the game.

Speaking in his press conference this afternoon, Cartwright said: “Unfortunately he twinged his hammy in the last play of the game.

“It’s not good. It won’t be short-term. We’re probably looking at eight to ten weeks, but we’ll scan him after six weeks just to see how he’s progressing.

“Anything he can possibly do to get his hamstring right again, he’ll do it. He’s a real pro and he’ll be back on the shorter side. It’s not ideal but we’ll work hard to make sure we can get him back as quickly as we can.”

Cartwright was also able to provide an update on the following players:

John Asiata, hamstring: “As we know, it’s a long-term injury. The initial prognosis was ten to twelve weeks, but John’s a very positive man and he’s working really hard. Again, we’ll scan him at the six-week mark and that will give us a much clearer indication on where we’re at.”

Cade Cust, hip: “He’s fine. I think he needed the break. He goes in hard at the contact and he’s often involved in a lot of collisions. He just copped a nasty one on his hip and I don’t think it helped that he was run down with a bit of flu at the time. He’s 100% now.”

Jed Cartwright, hamstring: “Jed had a little bit of a hiccup getting ready for the Catalans game. If he’d have played and done some more damage, that could’ve ruled him out long-term. We’ve put him under the hamstring protocols. He’s not going to be too much further but we’re just going to make sure he’s 110% before we bring him back.”

Amir Bourouh, cheek: “He’s OK. He’s been scanned and he’s had a couple of meetings with the specialist. Amir’s got the all-clear that he can’t do any more damage. He’s a tough nut and he proves that even more every week.”

Liam Watts, calf: “I’d imagine next week. He’s back in full training and he should be available for selection the following week.”

Jordan Lane, arm: “His arm’s not healed quite as we’d have liked, so he’s still got a bit to do yet.”