Hull FC show interest in NRL forward as Tony Smith looks to rebuild Super League squad

HULL FC have shown an interest in NRL and Wests Tigers forward Shawn Blore.

That’s according to Fox Sports which has reported that Blore, though contracted with the Concord club until the end of 2024, could be allowed to leave early by Wests.

Since debuting for the Tigers in 2020, Blore has played in 29 matches, but has struggled to nail down a consistent spot in the first-team in 2023 after recovering from a horrific ACL injury that kept the forward out of the entire 2022 NRL season.

It is set to be a big rebuild at the MKM Stadium going into the 2024 season with the likes of Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Brad Dwyer and Jake Clifford just some of those leaving the club.

With Satae, Savelio and Clifford on their way out, it leaves head coach Tony Smith with a number of quota spots to play with and 23-year-old Blore is one of his main targets.