Leeds Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer reportedly signs for new club

LEEDS RHINOS halfback Aidan Sezer has reportedly signed for a new club.

The future of the Australian halfback has been well-documented with Sezer’s contract at the Rhinos running out at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

With Blake Austin also departing Headingley, it appears as though Leeds will have a brand new halfback combination for 2024 and beyond with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that Sezer will join Wests Tigers on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

It brings the curtain down on a tough time at the West Yorkshire club, with the playmaker missing out on a Grand Final spot last season due to concussion.

Leeds’ halfback, meanwhile, continues.

