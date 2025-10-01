Hull FC sign teen talent from Goole Vikings

HULL FC have signed Goole Vikings youngster Joe Phillips on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old came through Leeds Rhinos’ development system and played for England at academy level last year.

He left Leeds for Goole ahead of their professional debut this season and made nine appearances with the League One outfit, coached by former Hull stalwart Scott Taylor.

Gareth Ellis, Hull’s director of rugby, is looking forward to seeing the budding prop progress at the MKM Stadium.

“We’re really pleased to have added Joe to our squad for 2026, a player who was highly recommended to us by Scott Taylor,” explained Ellis.

“He is a young, hungry forward, who has aspirations to play at a high level, and I admire his determination because I know what it can be like to come into a professional environment as a young athlete.

“Joe’s early career pedigree speaks for itself, and he will now have the opportunity to learn from his new, experienced peers at Hull FC. I’m excited to see him develop with us.”

Phillips said: “I’m really proud to be joining Hull FC for the next two years.

“This is a great opportunity for me and it’s a challenge I’m ready for on the back of a good year with Goole in League One.

“The key thing I’m looking forward to is working and developing in a full-time environment. That’s going to be so beneficial for me.”