Rochdale Hornets sign former NRL and Super League star

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed former New Zealand international Junior Sa’u from Keighley Cougars on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old played 90 NRL games with Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm before relocating to the UK in 2014.

After almost six seasons with Salford Red Devils, Sa’u spent two years with Leigh Centurions and four with Keighley.

He also brings experience on the international stage of nine caps for the Kiwis – winning the 2010 Four Nations tournament – and two with Samoa.

As well as a notable signing on the field for Rochdale, Sa’u will also have an off-field role with club partners Edstart Sports Coaching, who work in local schools.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “Junior is a big name with a wealth of NRL and Super League experience, and is well-known for being a consummate professional.

“Without a doubt, he is a good fit for us as we look to significantly improve standards and the culture at the club in 2026.

“With the retirement of three senior professionals (Gregg McNally, Martyn Ridyard and Duane Straugheir), Gary Thornton (Rochdale’s head coach) was keen to add some experience to the group, and Junior has played in some big games during his career for some of the greatest coaches in the world.

“Having done our homework and gotten to know him through the process of recruiting him, it’s evident that he’s still a fantastic athlete who is addicted to training and in remarkable shape.

“Away from the field, he will also be working with our strategic partner Edstart in local schools, and will be an asset in the community as a clean-living role model for young people and Hornets supporters to engage with.

“I’m really excited to see him in a Rochdale Hornets shirt. This is a great signing for us on a number of levels.”