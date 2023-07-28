Hull FC star Andre Savelio linked with rival Super League club

HULL FC star Andre Savelio has been linked with a move to a rival Super League club.

Savelio, whose future at Hull looked likely to be over early on in the 2022 Super League season, has been in impressive form in recent months for the Black and Whites.

That left head coach Tony Smith admitting there was a chance that Savelio could stay at the MKM Stadium, but now Sky Sports reporter Jon Wells has linked the back-rower with a move to Super League rivals Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons are already losing the likes of Matt Whitley, Mickael Goudemand and Adam Keighran for 2024 and beyond following moves to rival top-flight sides, but they have been linked to players such as Cronulla Sharks halfback Matt Moylan.

And Wells, ahead of Huddersfield Giants’ live Sky Sports fixture against Hull FC, linked Savelio with a move to the Stade Gilbert Brutus for next season and beyond.

Savelio, who is 28 years of age, has made almost 50 appearances for the Black and Whites since joining the club ahead of the 2019 season.