Hull FC stroll as Salford Red Devils crisis deepens

HULL FC 80 SALFORD RED DEVILS 6

ARINDAM REJ, MKM Stadium, Sunday

LEWIS MARTIN led the way with four tries as Hull FC destroyed crisis club Salford Red Devils on the way to an ugly scoreline for the sport.

Hull deserve credit for the ruthlessness that they often showed but serious questions had to be raised again of those who have allowed this to happen to Salford and the sport as it looks for credibility and to put on competitive shows worth watching.

Back in 2004, Hull had taken apart Salford in an 82-6 win and, on that day, a grimacing Black and Whites head coach Shaun McRae told the small group of reporters at this stadium that it was not what anyone wanted to see for the sport. Over two decades later, there was a repeat – and that is a sad state of affairs.

Financially-troubled club Salford, suffering from a spate of recent player exits including captain Ryan Brierley, went ahead with this game after being helped out by the arrivals of loan players permitted by the RFL.

The quickly thrown-together group had a total of ten loanees among the 19 men cobbled together for this match – with six of those announced on a frantic Friday.

For Hull FC, though, this game was just what they needed as a tonic for their recent problems on home soil. The thumping win put them back into the top six and was great for their points difference in case that later matters.

It was 50-0 by half-time after nine Hull FC tries so the score could have been even worse by the end.

Aidan Sezer was not in the Hull line-up but Will Pryce and John Asiata were fielded and provided encouraging moments – while there were five debutants in Salford’s matchday 17.

It took just 100 seconds for the Black and Whites to get off the mark with Pryce delivering the assist for Lewis Martin to swivel over for a try in the left-hand corner – but Pryce missed the conversion attempt. Martin was influential in the next try too, bursting forward then teeing up Harvey Barron to dash over, and Zak Hardaker then took over kicking duties for the afternoon to extend the lead to 10-0.

Salford’s travelling contingent of fans did themselves proud then with their loud chants in support of their players as they suffered. Jed Cartwright clattering into Nathan Connell, leading to a penalty, was a sign that Hull players were not in the mood to be charitable though – and Cartwright was also a key man in then producing some strong defence to keep out Justin Sangaré.

Hull second-rower Cartwright’s mood got even better when he got the next try, latching on to Pryce’s high, hanging kick then diving over for a try. Barron then added his second try by sliding over after Hardaker and Tom Briscoe combined to tee him up.

Pryce was proving influential and played his part again in a move that ended in Davy Litten delivering for Martin to score again. Another fluent move brought the next try as Pryce passed to Cartwright to finish the attack. And Salford rapidly conceded again when Martin burst forward again and handed the ball to Litten to get on the scoresheet.

When Martin completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute, as Hull took the score past 40, the record books were already being consulted to see what the home side’s players were potentially going to break. Many Salford fans understandably vented their discontent against the people off the field responsible for this. And the 50 was reached before the break as Cade Cust dummied then crashed over.

Ed Chamberlain sustaining a rib injury was the only first-half blow for Hull, who got off the mark in the second half when Martin scored his fourth of the day. That took him to the top of the Super League try scorers list and on to 27 for the season – the most in a Super League season by a Black and White.

Loghan Lewis taking a knock and being green-carded did not help Salford and there was another try when Herman Ese’ese powered over. Ese’ese’s strong work near the line helped lay the platform for the next try too as Amir Bourouh eventually burrowed his way over against his former club.

Litten scored his second try after chasing Cust’s kick and grounding – and Hardaker’s successful kick meant it was already 74-0, with the final quarter of the game still to come. The rout was then extended as Hardaker charged and provided a simple finish for Briscoe to score his 100th Hull FC try. Hardaker then equalled a club goal-kicking record by striking over his 12th of the afternoon.

There was a huge roar in the 78th minute though – coming from both sets of fans – when Salford finally got on the scoreboard as ex-Hull player Brad Dwyer probed and then went over by the posts.

GAMESTAR: Lewis Martin picked up four tries as Salford were run ragged in a 14-try demolition job.

GAMEBREAKER: The Salford team sheet looked like a game-breaker even before kick off – but, on the field, Jed Cartwright’s first try realistically finished the contest within the opening quarter of the match.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Cartwright finishing off a fluent move for a Hull FC try was easy on the eye, while also highlighting the painful gulf in class.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

2 pts Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

1 pt Will Pryce (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

6 Will Pryce

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

3 Zak Hardaker

14 Cade Cust

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

41 Liam Watts

11 Jed Cartwright

4 Ed Chamberlain

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

16 Yusuf Aydin

17 Jack Ashworth

24 Jack Charles

39 Sam Eseh

18th man (not used)

27 Matty Laidlaw

Also in 21-man squad

7 Aidan Sezer

23 Logan Moy

34 Lloyd Kemp

Tries: Martin (2, 21, 29, 46), Barron (8, 18), Cartwright (16, 24), Litten (26, 57), Cust (37), Ese’ese (49), Bourouh (55), Briscoe (65)

Goals: Pryce 0/1, Hardaker 12/13

RED DEVILS

57 Declan Murphy

51 Sam Hill

53 Tom Whitehead

50 Toby Warren

58 Riley Lumb (D)

28 Nathan Connell

59 Ciaran Nolan (D)

16 Loghan Lewis

43 Finley Yates

19 Justin Sangaré

60 Ben Littlewood (D)

30 Tiaki Chan

24 Harvey Wilson

Subs (all used)

63 Brad Dwyer (D)

29 Charlie Glover

49 Harvey Makin

62 Taylor Kerr (D)

18th man (not used)

61 Jake Davies

Also in 19-man squad

26 Jamie Pye

Tries: Dwyer (78)

Goals: Lumb 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0, 38-0, 44-0, 50-0; 56-0, 62-0, 68-0, 74-0, 80-0, 80-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Lewis Martin; Red Devils: Justin Sangaré

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 50-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 11,242