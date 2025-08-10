Toulouse Olympique snatch late victory at London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS 18 TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 24

HUW RICHARDS, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Sunday

THREE TRIES in a lethal six-minute burst maintained Toulouse’s quest to win Super League status by the outdated and unfashionable route of winning rugby matches, devastating London after their best hour of the season.

The Broncos marked coach Mike Eccles’ 100th match with a display epitomising his impact throughout that period. For the fourth year running his coaching has improved both individuals and the collective immeasurably across the season.

There was the fiercely committed defence that frustrated Toulouse into spells of fumbling exasperation, the selflessness that saw Lewis Bienek – who had warned that he might not last the first minute – battle for 55 minutes, and the intelligent pragmatism shown by punishing Toulouse’s indiscipline with Jack Smith’s series of two-point penalties.

“I’m absolutely devastated for the lads; they were brilliant today. I don’t want to take anything away from Toulouse, they’re a really good team, but I thought we were the better team,” said Eccles, who added that five or six players were “playing on one leg”.

London have also at their best been capable of worrying the strongest opposition. Their misfortune was that Toulouse, frustrated and chaotic for much of the previous hour, were capable of taking ruthless advantage when their hosts ran out of steam.

Much of this was down to the elusive, diminutive Thomas Lacans at stand-off and former Bronco fullback Olly Ashall-Bott, whom Eccles reckons was “the difference between us in both games this season”.

Had Smith’s fifth penalty shot gone over instead of hitting the post with 18 minutes left, London would have had a three-score lead they might have defended. Instead the gap remained at 18-6, and once the lethally darting Lacans had doubled back to cross under the posts with 14 minutes left, a Toulouse comeback was on.

They were level two minutes later when Lacans was first to Ashall-Bott’s smartly angled grubber and calm enough to pause before picking up to cross. Shorrocks converted both, and then nailed a ferociously-struck 40/20 that defied Chris Hellec’s desperate attempt to keep it in play.

From there, Ashall-Bott crossing near the posts was all but inevitable, leaving Shorrocks a further simple conversion.

London were on their knees and their last chance evaporated when the admirable Alex Walker, another playing through injury, made a clean break but could not find support.

London had dominated the first hour, with Liam Tindall crossing twice in the first quarter to take his season’s tally to 11 before failing a head-injury assessment after the second score. Smith landed the second conversion then landed four consecutive two-pointers to make it 18-6 with half an hour left, Toulouse’s only score at that stage was a try from Ashall-Bott following Matthieu Jussaume’s break.

If Toulouse had reckoned inexperienced debutant Charlie Robson a potential weak spot they found differently, as he first put in a superb tackle on the charging Joe Cator, then fielded a steepling bomb to side-step a tackler and charge more than 70 metres on a run, which was thwarted only by the comparable speed of Ashall-Bott.

GAMESTAR: Olly Ashall-Bott was brilliant in attack and defence and was the difference in both games this season, according to London coach Mike Eccles.

GAMEBREAKER: Jake Shorrocks’ 40/20 with London on their knees after conceding two quick tries made the match-winning third almost a certainty.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Alex Walker

26 Charlie Robson

3 Ethan Natoli

33 Jack Smith

5 Liam Tindall

28 Jenson Binks

7 Connor O’Beirne

10 Lewis Bienek

9 Curtis Davies

15 Dan Okoro

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

13 Marcus Stock

Subs (all used)

2 Chris Hellec

8 Huw Worthington

18 Ben Hursey-Hord

34 Tommy Porter

Tries: Tindall (7, 20)

Goals: Smith 5/7

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

5 Paul Marcon

3 Rueben Rennie

19 Benjamin Laguerre

25 Thomas Lacans

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

13 Anthony Marion

16 Joe Bretherton

4 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

10 James Roumanos

21 Ellis Gillam

28 AJ Wallace

35 Brendan Hands

Tries: Ashall-Bott (11, 72), Lacans (66, 68)

Goals: Shorrocks 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 10-6, 12-6, 14-6; 16-6, 18-6, 18-12, 18-18, 18-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Alex Walker; Olympique: Thomas Lacans

Penalty count: 10-8

Half-time: 14-6

Referee: James Vella