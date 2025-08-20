Hull FC suffer huge double injury blow

HULL FC will be without John Asiata for the remainder of the season – and fear they won’t see Will Pryce again this year either.

Both players suffered injuries in Saturday’s key win over Leigh Leopards, with forward Asiata damaging a hamstring and fullback Pryce breaking his foot.

The pair had only returned a week earlier from long-term injuries – Asiata had been out since originally tearing the hamstring in another game with Leigh in May, while Pryce also suffered a hamstring injury that month.

Asiata has been limited to 17 appearances for the club since signing from Leigh ahead of this season, while Pryce has managed ten games after moving from Newcastle Knights in March.

Losing both is a big blow to Hull’s hopes of maintaining a top-six place and appearing in the play-offs for the first time since 2020, with tough fixtures against St Helens (away this Friday) and Leeds Rhinos (at home on Saturday, August 30) next.

Assistant coach Simon Grix said: “Johnny is really important to our group and he works so hard, but that will be him done for the season. It’s a significant hamstring injury.

“We watched him do his rehab and we saw how he went about everything. He ticked every box and he was more than ready to return.

“(Pryce) has got his break in his foot. He’s had an injury there before, but it requires a bit more investigation as to whether he needs surgery.

“To my knowledge, it’s very unlikely we’ll see Will again.”

Hull should be boosted by the returns of Aidan Sezer (shoulder), Jordan Rapana and Ed Chamberlain (both head) for the trip to Saints.