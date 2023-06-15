Hull FC Super League fixture set to be live streamed on Our League

Hull FC will make it three appearances on Our League’s streaming service this year when they face Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium on Saturday 1st July.

It will be the third Betfred Super League match available on pay-per-view to Our League members this season, following the Black & Whites’ home and away matches against Salford Red Devils in March and May.

Six-camera coverage of the match will be available for the new early bird price of £6.95 rate for all purchases before July 1, rising to £10 on the day of the match.

And in another first for Our League, English or French language commentary will be available for supporters to choose on the day.

Our League is the sport’s membership platform, now providing a range of benefits as well as competitions and streaming to more than 250,000 Rugby League fans all over the world – and membership is completely free.

To purchase a stream if you’re already a member, or to join Our League if you’re not, just click on this link

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said:

“One of the many benefits of the Our League streaming platform is the chance to allow more fans to watch more Catalans matches – whether the Dragons are on the road in England, or when English clubs are heading to France.

“This game at Hull FC is an intriguing one – and again, we are grateful to Hull FC for their support of our pay-per-view initiative which will have seen them feature in the first three streamed fixtures this year.

“We shared the frustration of those supporters whose enjoyment of the stream from Salford was impeded by technical problems during our second fixture, but we have worked closely with our partners to provide reassurance that those problems will not be repeated – and instead, we will have a repeat of the coverage which won widespread praise for the first pay-per-view match at Hull FC in March.”