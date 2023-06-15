Wigan Warriors pair Adam Jones and Reagan Sumner head out on short-term loan deals

WIGAN WARRIORS pair Adam Jones and Reagan Sumner have headed out on one-month loan deals to the Championship.

Jones, a halfback, centre or winger and Sumner, a winger or fullback, have linked up with the York Knights.

20-year-old Jones has previously represented Cornwall on loan, making three appearances, all at half-back, for the League One club last year, including scoring a try on his first-grade debut against Midlands Hurricanes.

Jones, who represented Leigh East and Leigh Miners as an amateur, joined Wigan’s youth set-up in 2017 and was part of the Warriors side that won the Reserves Grand Final last year.

Like Jones, 19-year-old Sumner is a regular in the Warriors’ Reserves side while also training with the club’s first-team squad.

Knights head coach Andrew Henderson said on the additions: “It’s vitally important for us to bring in players at this moment in time due to our injury situation.

“I’ve been working tirelessly to speak to Betfred Super League that may have players available.

“I’m really thankful that Wigan have allowed us to bring in Adam and Reagan, two players who train regularly with their first-team and play for their Reserves side.

“This is a huge opportunity for them, coming into this environment at this level.

“Plus, we needed to bring in some fresh bodies to help our own players and give them a lift.

“I’ve heard some good things about Adam and Reagan, who are two of the older players in Wigan’s Reserves side, who train regularly with the first-team, so they won’t be unfamiliar with playing and training against men of a certain standard.

“We needed some more cover in the outside backs, so it was important to secure their services.

“We’ll have a look at them at training this week and see where they’re at ahead of both potentially featuring this weekend.”