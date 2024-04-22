Hull FC table offer for Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley

HULL FC have tabled an offer to Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, which has reported that Rowley, famous for working wonders on a shoestring budget at the Red Devils, has been offered the chance to take up a deal with the Black and Whites for 2025 and beyond.

If Rowley does take Hull up on the offer, Kurt Haggerty – Rowley’s current right-hand man at Salford – is expected to be elevated to the position of head coach.

For FC, they were battered once more at the weekend, going down 58-0 to St Helens over a week after Tony Smith left his position as head coach of the struggling club.

Richie Myler was appointed director of rugby in the days that followed with the search for a head coach taking place as assistant Simon Grix took over the reins on an interim basis.

