Hull FC thrash Salford

SALFORD RLFC 0 HULL FC 60
GARY CARTER, CorpAcq Stadium, Friday
NO PROBLEM for Hull FC in terms of Challenge Cup progression with this 11-try display.
But, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Black and Whites as they lost Jed Cartwright after 15 seconds. The back rower was helped from the field after suffering a concussion in the very first tackle of a game that turned out as expected.
He will now sit out their opening fixture against Bradford after being taken to hospital for a precautionary scan, but there was plenty to be positive about for coach John Cartwright.
In the absence of Lewis Martin, fellow winger Harvey Barron showed why many are tipping him to have a big 2026, scoring one try and setting up the first of Davy Litten’s first ever hat-trick in the first-half.
But there were also things to iron out, not least the number of forward passes the visitors threw.
Salford lost one battle long before a ball was kicked as they wanted this match to be played on Saturday, but stadium bosses insisted on Friday because Sale Sharks were playing on Sunday.
And Cartwright resisted any temptation to take it very easy ahead of Hull FC’s Super League opener against Bradford, even though a number of top stars were not named.
Multiple competitive debuts were made for the Black and Whites – or rather the Pinks – with Ligi Sao returning after almost a year out with a knee injury. This was very much a case of win and win well.
It did not start promisingly as Cartwright Jr lasted just 15 seconds before walking off very wobbly after coming off worst as he challenged Owen Haldenby, who also failed a HIA.
The reaction of his coach and father said it all, but Yusuf Aydin charged down a kick and superbly touched the ball down on 59 seconds.
Salford gave it a go, even after Litten finished Barron’s good work down the right, and Cartwright Snr was not happy with errors and penalties.
One thing Mike Grady’s side and the new club has is spirit in abundance, but that can only get you so far. Enter Sam Lisone.
From a typically bursting run by the prop, Amir Bourouh dived over from close range – with Salford’s fans responding with a chant of ‘stand up if you hate KR,’ which went down very well with their visitors as Barron touched down.
Tellingly, the game entered the period when full-time fitness tells against part-time pluckiness and only fine defence stopped Arthur Romano from extending the lead.
Predictably, though, Hull made it count with the Frenchman starting the scoring by cutting inside from left centre before Litten strode over for his second.
Bourouh showed the Salford supporters what they once had as he sent fellow old boy Cade Cust in with the scoreline becoming ever more lopsided.
Joe Batchelor joined Romano in scoring a debut try, with Cust adding a second after Salford threatened to get off the mark.
Grady’s side gave everything as it searched for that score but Jake Arthur notched a debut try to round things off.
GAMESTAR: Davy Litten notched a career first hat-trick and had a role in much of Hull FC’s best work.
GAMEBREAKER: To be honest, just seeing the Hull FC line-up underlined how seriously they took this game. For all their spirit, Salford were not expected to compete.
MATCHFACTS
SALFORD
27 Matty Ross
18 Rafael van Osselaer
29 Deacon Connolly
30 Josh Cartwright
20 Joe Hartley
7 Toby Hughes
21 Jack Gatcliffe
36 Sam Bowring
9 Brad Dwyer
10 Owen Haldenby
26 Reece Stanton
12 Ollie Garmston
14 Fin Yates
Subs (all used)
15 Will Tilleke
16 Leanbou Bardyel-Wells
31 Leo Wadsworth
33 Ethan Newboult
HULL FC
3 Davy Litten
2 Harvey Barron
4 Zak Hardaker
21 Arthur Romano
19 Tom Briscoe
6 Jake Arthur
7 Aidan Sezer
18 Ligi Sao
9 Amir Bourouh
10 Harvie Hill
11 Joe Batchelor
12 Jed Cartwright
20 Yusuf Aydin
Subs (all used)
14 Cade Cust
16 Sam Lisone
22 Connor Bailey
23 Brad Fash
Tries: Aydin (1), Litten (5, 47, 64), Bourouh (26), Barron (31), Romano
(44), Cust (53, 69), Batchelor (61), Arthur (74)
Goals: Hardaker 8/10; Barron 0/1
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34, 0-40, 0-46, 0-50, 0-56, 0-60
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Salford: Toby Hughes; Hull FC: Davy Litten
Half-time: 0-22
Referee: Matty Lynn
Attendance: 1,976