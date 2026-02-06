Hull FC thrash Salford

SALFORD RLFC 0 HULL FC 60

GARY CARTER, CorpAcq Stadium, Friday

NO PROBLEM for Hull FC in terms of Challenge Cup progression with this 11-try display.

But, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Black and Whites as they lost Jed Cartwright after 15 seconds. The back rower was helped from the field after suffering a concussion in the very first tackle of a game that turned out as expected.

He will now sit out their opening fixture against Bradford after being taken to hospital for a precautionary scan, but there was plenty to be positive about for coach John Cartwright.

In the absence of Lewis Martin, fellow winger Harvey Barron showed why many are tipping him to have a big 2026, scoring one try and setting up the first of Davy Litten’s first ever hat-trick in the first-half.

But there were also things to iron out, not least the number of forward passes the visitors threw.

Salford lost one battle long before a ball was kicked as they wanted this match to be played on Saturday, but stadium bosses insisted on Friday because Sale Sharks were playing on Sunday.

And Cartwright resisted any temptation to take it very easy ahead of Hull FC’s Super League opener against Bradford, even though a number of top stars were not named.

Multiple competitive debuts were made for the Black and Whites – or rather the Pinks – with Ligi Sao returning after almost a year out with a knee injury. This was very much a case of win and win well.

It did not start promisingly as Cartwright Jr lasted just 15 seconds before walking off very wobbly after coming off worst as he challenged Owen Haldenby, who also failed a HIA.

The reaction of his coach and father said it all, but Yusuf Aydin charged down a kick and superbly touched the ball down on 59 seconds.

Salford gave it a go, even after Litten finished Barron’s good work down the right, and Cartwright Snr was not happy with errors and penalties.

One thing Mike Grady’s side and the new club has is spirit in abundance, but that can only get you so far. Enter Sam Lisone.

From a typically bursting run by the prop, Amir Bourouh dived over from close range – with Salford’s fans responding with a chant of ‘stand up if you hate KR,’ which went down very well with their visitors as Barron touched down.

Tellingly, the game entered the period when full-time fitness tells against part-time pluckiness and only fine defence stopped Arthur Romano from extending the lead.

Predictably, though, Hull made it count with the Frenchman starting the scoring by cutting inside from left centre before Litten strode over for his second.

Bourouh showed the Salford supporters what they once had as he sent fellow old boy Cade Cust in with the scoreline becoming ever more lopsided.

Joe Batchelor joined Romano in scoring a debut try, with Cust adding a second after Salford threatened to get off the mark.

Grady’s side gave everything as it searched for that score but Jake Arthur notched a debut try to round things off.

GAMESTAR: Davy Litten notched a career first hat-trick and had a role in much of Hull FC’s best work.

GAMEBREAKER: To be honest, just seeing the Hull FC line-up underlined how seriously they took this game. For all their spirit, Salford were not expected to compete.

MATCHFACTS

SALFORD

27 Matty Ross

18 Rafael van Osselaer

29 Deacon Connolly

30 Josh Cartwright

20 Joe Hartley

7 Toby Hughes

21 Jack Gatcliffe

36 Sam Bowring

9 Brad Dwyer

10 Owen Haldenby

26 Reece Stanton

12 Ollie Garmston

14 Fin Yates

Subs (all used)

15 Will Tilleke

16 Leanbou Bardyel-Wells

31 Leo Wadsworth

33 Ethan Newboult

HULL FC

3 Davy Litten

2 Harvey Barron

4 Zak Hardaker

21 Arthur Romano

19 Tom Briscoe

6 Jake Arthur

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Ligi Sao

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvie Hill

11 Joe Batchelor

12 Jed Cartwright

20 Yusuf Aydin

Subs (all used)

14 Cade Cust

16 Sam Lisone

22 Connor Bailey

23 Brad Fash

Tries: Aydin (1), Litten (5, 47, 64), Bourouh (26), Barron (31), Romano

(44), Cust (53, 69), Batchelor (61), Arthur (74)

Goals: Hardaker 8/10; Barron 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34, 0-40, 0-46, 0-50, 0-56, 0-60

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Salford: Toby Hughes; Hull FC: Davy Litten

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 1,976