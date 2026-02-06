St Helens show no mercy at Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN 2 ST HELENS 98

DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Friday

RUTHLESS St Helens powered into round four of the Challenge Cup with an excellent attacking display at Workington.

Spine stars Jack Welsby, Tristan Sailor and Jackson Hastings were unplayable at times against a determined if outgunned Town who lost Jake Bradley and Stevie Scholey during the game.

Welsby, Sailor and Kyle Feldt scored hat-tricks as the visitors piled on the points ahead of the Super League season in as encouraging a start as possible for new coach Paul Rowley.

The hosts had made a good first impression, driving well to win a set restart and then a penalty after teasing a high tackle from David Klemmer, one of four Saints signings to feature.

Spying his chance, Jake Carter pointed to the posts and converted for an early 2-0 lead in front of more than 4,000 fans – Workington’s highest crowd since the cup visit of Leeds in 2004.

Slick Saints then found their ruthless best to score five tries by the 20-minute mark.

A Nene Macdonald break paved the way for their opener, with Sailor going in for the first of his hat-trick after eight minutes.

Klemmer atoned for his earlier misdemeanor, forcing his way in from close range next, and the throttle was well and truly pressed as Welsby skipped left for Deon Cross to score in the corner.

Hastings’ first try and Sailor’s second kept the scoreboard flowing with Hastings quickly reaching five goals of an eventual haul of 15 from 17 attempts – one shy of Paul Loughlin’s club-record 16.

Town again contested the next five minutes with Tuarae Rawhiti proving a handful and Lucas Castle and Delaine Gittens-Bedward strong in the middle, but some amazing hands to the right brought an athletic finish from Feldt.

And three more tries followed before half-time via Shane Wright off another Welsby pass, Sailor flying through the middle, and then Welsby after Zarrin Galea couldn’t hold onto a difficult high kick from Hastings, taking the visitors to a 2-52 half-time advantage.

The second half saw the visitors quickly find their groove again with three tries in the first twelve minutes.

Excellent hands from Klemmer, Hastings and Sailor paved the way for Feldt’s second try and Welsby released Matt Whitley soon afterwards, before Feldt completed his hat-trick at the corner.

Saints were scoring faster than the clock as further tries came from Hastings and Welsby either side of the hour mark.

There was more to come in the final quarter as brute strength took Alex Walmsley under the posts before a couple of quick steps paved the way for fellow prop George Delaney.

Workington enjoyed a bright spell in the last ten minutes, putting together several consecutive sets and asking questions through some magnificent middle running from Ross Ainley, while Dom Wear never stopped trying to create options.

But Saints’ 17th try came courtesy of a Macdonald breakaway, as Harry Robertson went close before Welsby crowned the night with his third try for Hastings to add his 15th goal and complete a 38-point debut haul.

GAMESTAR: Jack Welsby was a real class apart in attack, drifting in and out of defenders all night and following play to create options for his teammates and score a hat-trick himself.

GAMEBREAKER: Feldt’s first try after 26 minutes made it 2-34 and the Saints went on to greater success.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

5 Alex Donaghy

3 Rio Corkill

19 Spencer Fulton

2 Oscar Doran

6 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

14 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

11 Mason Lewthwaite

26 Tuarae Rawhiti

12 Jake Bradley

Subs (all used)

22 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

17 Lucas Castle

15 Callum Farrer

18 Jude Lupton

Goals: Carter 1/1

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

2 Kyle Feldt

3 Harry Robertson

25 Nene Macdonald (D)

5 Deon Cross

6 Tristan Sailor

31 Jackson Hastings (D)

13 David Klemmer (D)

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

12 Shane Wright

16 Matt Whitley

22 Joe Shorrocks (D)

Subs (all used)

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

15 George Delaney

28 Jake Davies

Tries: Sailor (8, 20, 37), Klemmer (12), Cross (15), Hastings (18, 58), Feldt (26, 43, 52), Wright (34), Welsby (39, 61, 77), Whitley (46), Walmsley (66), Delaney (70)

Goals: Hastings 15/17

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6, 2-12, 2-16, 2-22, 2-28, 2-34, 2-40, 2-46, 2-52; 2-58, 2-62, 2-68, 2-74, 2-80, 2-86, 2-92, 2-98

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Ross Ainley; Saints: Jack Welsby

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 2-52

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 4,169