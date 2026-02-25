Hull FC v York Knights preview and 21-man squads

HULL FC will be without Will Pryce for the entire 2026 Super League season after the playmaker ruptured his ACL in the 34-6 loss to Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Joe Batchelor will also be out for six weeks whilst Logan Moy and Lloyd Kemp drop out of the 21-man squad.

They are replaced by Zak Hardaker, Jake Arthur and John Asiata as Will Kirkby is also included by head coach John Cartwright.

Meanwhile, David Nofoaluma could make his York debut after joining from the recently-liquidated Halifax Panthers. Myles Harrison is also included as John Sagaga and Kieran Buchanan drop out.

Denive Balmforth is currently on a season-long loan at the Knights and is likely to take to the field against his parent club.

SQUADS

Hull FC: 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Davy Litten, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Aidan Sezer, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 12 Jed Cartwright, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Liam Knight, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 21 Arthur Romano, 22 Connor Bailey, 23 Brad Fash, 25 Matty Laidlaw, 27 Callum Kemp, 30 Will Kirby

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 7 Liam Harris, 8 JAck Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangare, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 26 Nikau Williams, 31 King Vuniyayawa, 35 Myles Harrison, 46 David Nofoaluma

Referee: James Vella

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Hull FC 52, York 6 (DP, 7/9/97)

(at The Boulevard)

York 12, Hull FC 50 (DP, 13/8/97)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull FC 56, York 18 (RT-R2, 12/11/95)

(at The Boulevard)

Hull FC 20, Ryedale-York 10 (YC-R1, 17/9/89)

(at The Boulevard)

Hull FC 16, York 12 (SLC, 31/3/86)

(at The Boulevard)

York 8, Hull FC 22 (SLC, 4/9/85)

(at Wigginton Road)

York 8, Hull FC 38 (YC-R2, 26/9/84)

(at Wigginton Road)

York 3, Hull FC 46 (SLC, 12/4/82)

(at Wigginton Road)

Hull FC 25, York 16 (SLC, 16/2/82)

(at The Boulevard)

Hull FC 11, York 10 (JPT-R2, 7/12/80)

(at The Boulevard)

No previous Super League meetings

OLI FIELD needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 87 for York Knights (2023-2026)

– 1 for Newcastle Thunder (2024, loan)

– 8 for Oldham (2022, loan)

– 2 for Cornwall (2022, loan)

– 1 for Batley Bulldogs (2021, loan)