Castleford Tigers’ Blake Taaffe shares emotional message following season-ending injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fullback Blake Taaffe has shared an emotional message after he was ruled out for the entire 2026 Super League season following a ruptured ACL.

Taaffe had signed a three-year deal with the Tigers to be part of their new era under new head coach Ryan Carr.

However, the 26-year-old suffered the ruptured ACL early on in the Tigers’ 26-16 loss to the Wigan Warriors in Super League Round One.

Since then, the livewire fullback has kept a low profile, but he took to social media to express his thanks for the support he has received since suffering the injury.

Taaffe posted on social media: “Not how I imagined my 2026 starting.

“Shattered & frustrated that my season has come to an end. Extremely grateful for all the support I’ve received the past week. Down for now but never out.

“See you all in 2027 ❤️.”