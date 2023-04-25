Hull FC’s Connor Wynne makes short-term move following lack of Super League game time

HULL FC’S Connor Wynne has made a short-term loan move.

The 22-year-old, who can feature in any of the back five positions, came through the Academy system at Hull FC before making his Super League debut in April 2019, aged just 18.

Now, aged 20, Wynne has made his move to Bradford Bulls.

A week later, Wynne scored his first senior try against Catalans Dragons and so far has 14 tries in 36 appearances to date at the Aerlie Birds. Wynne also scored a hat trick against Toulouse Olympique last term.

The Skirlaugh Bulls product has spent time on dual-registration at Betfred Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder, making three appearances for Chris Thorman’s side.

With the International break this week, Wynne will link up with his new team-mates ahead of our next league outing – a trip to Barrow Raiders on May 7th with the Bulls currently occupying a play-off position.