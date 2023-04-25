Australian commentator proposes four-way Super League-NRL player swap

IT’S that time of the year where clubs begin to hunt for new blood for the season beyond.

For St Helens star Lewis Dodd, there is strong speculation that he will make a move to the NRL at the end of his Saints contract in 2024 whilst Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks is constantly under fire.

Meanwhile, Sam Walker was dropped by the Sydney Roosters ahead of this week’s fixture – a surprising move considering his incredible future.

For legendary Australian commentator, Andrew Voss, the situation is simple: a four-way player swap!

“Sam Walker to the Cowboys, Chad Townsend to the Tigers, Cowboys will pay half of his money to go,” Voss said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Luke Brooks to St Helens, Lewis Dodd to the Roosters; domino, into domino, into domino, into domino.”

“I just think the leaking of the Sam Walker story, I’m the conspiracy theorist here, there’s got to be some reason.”

“Maybe, behind closed doors, there’s a little bit happening at the Cowboys around Chad Townsend, that they’re suddenly thinking, ‘You know what, he’s not the answer next year, we can’t play $850,000 for Chad Townsend’.”

Saints chief executive Mike Rush had already warned Dodd about joining NRL side Wests Tigers.

“If you go to a Wests Tigers you could be wasting your time,” Rush told the Daily Telegraph previously.

“He’s still young and has only played 41 games.

“If he came and asked me for an opinion, I’d be happy to give him my thoughts on the better clubs to join.”

For Saints head coach Paul Wellens, however, he is focused on helping to improve Dodd.

“I don’t pay too much attention, Lewis Dodd is our player in 2023 and 2024,” Wellens said.

“My job here as a coach is do all I can to improve Lewis and all of our players as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to go away.

“What is important for us as team and Lewis as a player is to work hard and perform well and everything else will take care of itself.

“He is a fantastic player and one we hold in the highest regard. We would love him to be here not just next year but for many years to come.”