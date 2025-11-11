Hull FC’s Ed Chamberlain makes season-long loan move to Bradford Bulls

HULL FC’S Ed Chamberlain has made a season-long loan move to Bradford Bulls.

The 29-year-old can feature in a number of positions including centre and back-row, making his debut for Whitehaven in 2015, before going on to feature for Widnes Vikings and Workington Town, either side of a seven-game loan spell at the Bulls in 2017.

Spells at Salford Red Devils and London Broncos followed before a successful stint at Leigh Leopards.

The Ireland international scored 17 tries in 30 appearances as Adrian Lam’s side won the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup alongside promotion to Super League in 2022.

Chamberlain was a part of the Leopards’ side that secured Challenge Cup glory at Wembley in 2023, before he made the move to Hull FC midway through the 2024 season.

Upon signing for the Bulls, Chamberlain said: “It’s been good, everyone has been really welcoming I know a lot of the lads from previous clubs. A new challenge gives you a chance to prove yourself and show what you want to be as a player, I don’t know what it will be for me but whatever position I end up playing in I’ll do my best each and every week.

“It’s a big moment for the club, there is a massive buzz around the place and there’s big excitement around Super League having Bradford back in the competition but everyone is raring to go and everyone is ripping in.

“The speed of the game in Super League is a lot quicker, you have to be fitter and you have to be able to think on your feet when you’re fatigued you have to keep pushing through, you have to make sure you can catch and pass. You can’t switch off mentally but I’d say a lot of the lads are already in good shape for the start of pre-season and should cope pretty well with Super League.

“On a personal level, I just want to make sure I am playing consistently in whatever position I get put in I’ll do my best. Hopefully I’m in the squad for the full year and whatever goals we set as a club that’s what we’ll stick to, I just want to be consistent week on week.”

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Kurt Haggerty said: “He’s versatile, he can play centre, back row and I’m also comfortable putting him in the middle of the field because he’s tough. He’s competent and he has got high skill levels, so he will certainly add value and versatility to the team.

“We did a lot of homework on Ed and a lot of the people we spoke to said he’s a first class human being and a fantastic professional, so all those traits will help our young lads develop in and around the environment.”