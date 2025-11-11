North Queensland Cowboys forward Karl Lawton in talks with Super League clubs

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS forward Karl Lawton is in talks with Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old, who can play at hooker or in the second-row, made 11 appearances for the Cowboys in his first year at the club in 2025.

However, Lawton has been told he can explore opportunities, despite still having a year left on his North Queensland contract.

That has piqued the interest of Super League clubs, with the increase in quota players from seven to ten allowing a greater influx of talent from the southern hemisphere.

Lawton began his NRL career with Gold Coast Titans, debuting in 2016 and going on to make 12 appearances before signing for the New Zealand Warriors.

A further 33 NRL appearances under his belt with the Warriors, the 29-year-old would join Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2021 campaign.

It was at Manly where Lawton played some of his best rugby, scoring six tries in 59 appearances for the Sea Eagles before moving to North Queensland for 2025.