Hull FC’s Jordan Lane makes long-term move to Super League rivals

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of Jordan Lane on a four-year deal ahead of the 2026 Super League season.

Lane joins from fellow Yorkshire side Hull FC as the Tigers look to strengthen their squad following a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Lane has been ever-present for Hull FC in both Super League and the Challenge Cup, making 161 appearances and scoring 19 tries.

Speaking about his move, Lane said: “I’m really excited to be joining Cas next year, especially with the appointment of Ryan Carr.

“The club have made some great signings for next year and I can’t wait to get down and see what we can achieve as a collective.”

Director of Rugby Chris Chester was full of praise for Castleford’s latest signing, saying: “I’m delighted with the signing of Jordan Lane. Jordan is a player I have admired for a long time. He’s a high-energy player who leads with his actions on the field and is also a very good leader off it.

“This is something we have maybe lacked over the last few years, and I’m expecting Jordan to really help drive the standards for this club over the next four years.”