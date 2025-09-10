Huddersfield Giants stalwart Leroy Cudjoe to retire and take up new role at Super League club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS stalwart Leroy Cudjoe will hang up his boots at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Cudjoe debuted for his boyhood club back in 2008 against Leeds Rhinos and has since gone on to score over 130 tries in 406 career appearances.

The strike centre helped the club to win the League Leaders Shield in 2013, a major piece of silverware, and he also came seconds away to securing a Challenge Cup in 2022.

In his later years, he has made the move into the back-row and loose-forward and even had spells in the front-row.

Cudjoe’s career at Huddersfield is not over, however, as he will transition into the clubs Transition Pathway Manager and Coach, on a three-year deal.