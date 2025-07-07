Hull FC’s talented skier remembered on Armed Forces Day

POPULAR former forward Cyril Sykes, the Hull FC title winner whose skill as a skier, discovered while on National Service in the Army, put him on the cusp of competing in the Winter Olympics, was among those recalled by the Black and Whites during the build-up to their annual Armed Forces Day fixture.

The club used Saturday’s home Super League clash with St Helens to once again mark their long links with the military, with themed activities taking place inside and outside the MKM Stadium.

Jack Harrison, who made more than 100 appearances as a winger from 1912, was killed in action during the First World War and posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

Johnny Whiteley, Arthur Keegan, Clive Sullivan and Sykes all spent time in the Army, which was recognised by club historian Bill Dalton in an article on the club website.

He also pointed to more recent players Ratu Naulago and Mitieli Vulikijapani, the Fijians who had served as soldiers when they were signed.

Sykes, who died aged 87 in August 2021, featured in the second row in Hull’s Championship Final win over Workington at Odsal in 1957-58, when Whiteley was captain. It was a second title success in three seasons.

He was such a talented skier that he was shortlisted by Great Britain for the January 1956 Winter Olympics in the Italian town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, only to miss out at the eleventh hour because of illness.

Sykes also played rugby union while on National Service, and on being demobbed, returned to his home city and took up Rugby League, with Hull FC, coached by the legendary Roy Francis, offering him a trial and signing him after impressive displays in the ‘A’ team.

He made his first-team debut in the 17-6 home win over St Helens in September 1956, the first of 298 appearances, with 56 tries and 62 goals.

He also played in the 1956-57 Championship Final defeat by Oldham and 1958-59 Challenge Cup final loss to Wigan, and had a spell as player-coach of Doncaster.