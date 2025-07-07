Two out, one in as Whitehaven rejig their squad

WHITEHAVEN rejigged their squad ahead of a first home game in eight weeks.

Arriving at the Ortus REC and making his debut in the defeat to Swinton yesterday (Sunday) was winger Joe Hartley, who returns to Cumbria following a spell at Workington last season.

The former Rochdale and Oldham man joined Haven on loan from Midlands Hurricanes.

He has only made one appearance for the Birmingham side this season, in their 1895 Cup defeat to Keighley.

It was at Oldham he enjoyed the best rugby of his career, scoring eleven tries in 35 appearances between 2021 and 2023.

Haven coach Anthony Murray said: “I know Joe really well from his spell with me last year (at Workington), he’s a real good lad and is committed and will fetch a real energy. He’s the right fit for here and I’ll look forward to seeing him pulling on a Whitehaven shirt.”

Murray said farewell to a couple of players in utility back Kieran Tyrer and winger Aaron Burns.

Tyrer, another former Oldham player, made the decision to leave the club citing travel distance and commitments outside rugby.

Burns will concentrate on his community club Kells. He made his Whitehaven debut against Midlands back in February, but hasn’t featured since.

A club spokesperson said: “Since joining the team, he has made a significant impact both on and off the field with his dedication and commitment.

“Muzza (Murray) and everyone at the club would like to wish him the very best in his future endeavours and thank him for his efforts and commitment.”