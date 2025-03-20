Hull KR allocated half of usual capacity Challenge Cup metric for Hull FC clash due to supporter safety

HULL KR will be allocated just 15% of the MKM Stadium for the upcoming Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash against Hull FC on Saturday, 5 April.

Since the draw was made on Monday evening, Rovers have worked with the MKM’s Stadium Management Company (SMC), Hull City Council Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and the RFL to explore increasingthe club’sr allocation to the full 30% of capacity metric permitted for the Challenge Cup.

However, with the configuration of the MKM Stadium, and in the interests of supporter safety, a decision has been made not to extend the club’s allocation beyond the usual 3,708 tickets (15%).

The behaviour of a small minority of supporters from both sides at the 2023 Hull Derby is said to have influenced this decision.