Super League fixtures to be taken on the road in 2026 alongside Las Vegas trip

SUPER LEAGUE sides are set to take more games on the road in 2026, RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones has revealed.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves travelled to Las Vegas earlier this month as part of a quadruple header alongside four NRL clubs and England’s Women and Australia’s Jillaroos.

Following the success of the trip to Allegiant Stadium, all 12 Super League clubs were asked to register their interest in going to Vegas in 2026, with the decision on who will play in Sin City next year set to be announced sooner rather than later.

“Some clubs have returned expressions and I’m just following up with a couple of clubs to determine their interest or not, which I’ll do by the end of this week,” Jones said.

“We have discussed 2026 with the NRL, they’re quite keen to make an efficient decision on 2026.

“They’re clearly doing the same piece of work with their clubs over in Australia. The selection process will be in the next couple of weeks rather than months.”

But, it’s not only Las Vegas that could see two Super League sides visit in 2026, other clubs have mentioned potentially taking a game on the road.

Catalans Dragons, for example, have been touted with marking their 20th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of Super League with a game in Paris, whilst the notion of Dublin and Spain/Portugal continues to be mentioned.

“I don’t think Vegas will be the only on the road game next year from what I’m led to believe,” Jones continued.

“The Dragons for example, they’ve talked for the last two years about taking a game on the road to celebrate their anniversary next year/

“I’m also aware of one or two clubs up here talking about potential games on the road. I do think they might become more popular.

“But the clubs have to balance between a home game and moving a home game onto the road which obviously has financial implications and challenges. I think it’s an evolving scenario.”