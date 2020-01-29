Hull KR and Wakefield announce squads ahead of Round 1 clash

Robins head coach Tony Smith set to give debuts to Shaun Kenny-Dowell, Greg Minikin, Matty Gee, Elliot Minchella, Will Maher, Matthew Storton and Ryan Brierley.

Injury ravaged Trinity set to give debut to French international Romain Navarrete who joined the club from Wigan warriors on a season-long loan.

Wakefield won this same fixture 10-38 last season and will be looking to repeat that feat again on Friday.

Rovers will be looking to start the season strong at home once again. Last season they won their first game 18-16 at Hull College Craven Park against fierce rivals Hull FC.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Adam Quinlan, Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowell, Kane Linnett, Greg Minkin, Jordan Abdull, Robbie Mulhern, Harvey Livett, Mitch Garbutt, George Lawler, Dan Murray, Kyle Trout, Jez Litten, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Matty Gee, Will Maher, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Brierley.

Wakefield Trinity: Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Danny Brough, Kyle Wood, Matty Ashurst, Danny Kirmond, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Craig Kopczak, James Batcherlor, Adam Tangata, Max Jowitt, Josh Wood, Titus Gwaze, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Atkins, Ryan Hampshire, Romain Navarrete, Kelepi Tanginoa.

The match takes place at Hull College Craven Park, Friday 31 January (7:45 kick off).