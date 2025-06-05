Hull KR and Warrington Wolves name squads for Challenge Cup Final

BOTH Hull KR and Warrington Wolves have named their 21-man squads for the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday afternoon.

With both Arthur Mourgue and Noah Booth cup-tied, Jack Broadbent is expected to start at fullback for the Robins, as Michael McIlorum makes a shock return to the squad barely months after rupturing his bicep.

Both Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Dean Hadley return following suspension and injury respectively.

Meanwhile, Warrington head coach Sam Burgess has included George Williams, with the halfback returning earlier than expected from an ankle injury.