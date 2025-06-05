Hull KR and Warrington Wolves name squads for Challenge Cup Final

BOTH Hull KR and Warrington Wolves have named their 21-man squads for the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday afternoon.
With both Arthur Mourgue and Noah Booth cup-tied, Jack Broadbent is expected to start at fullback for the Robins, as Michael McIlorum makes a shock return to the squad barely months after rupturing his bicep.
Both Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Dean Hadley return following suspension and injury respectively.
Our 21-man squad for @TheChallengeCup Final is IN 🔥#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Gmc8qTNUFm
— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) June 5, 2025
Meanwhile, Warrington head coach Sam Burgess has included George Williams, with the halfback returning earlier than expected from an ankle injury.
Your Wembley Wires 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/nPe953KRwv
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) June 5, 2025