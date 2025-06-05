Adrian Lam on new Leigh Leopards signings

ADRIAN LAM insists he continues to be on the lookout for new signings, though there is nothing on the horizon for Leigh Leopards.

This season, the Leopards have struggled with injuries in key positions such as David Armstrong and Gareth O’Brien, and with salary cap space still available, Lam has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad – both for the remainder of the 2025 campaign and beyond next season.

Following Leigh’s 28-24 win over Huddersfield Giants last week – in which the Leopards almost squandered a 28-6 lead with 15 minutes to go – Lam was again asked about potential signings.

“We are always talking to players that we feel can help us develop and help the team,” Lam said.

“There is nothing on the horizon at the minute but we will keep you updated.

“The next 12 months, I have made it clear that I am looking for a halfback that will help Lachlan (Lam) and the team.”

Ben McNamara took the halves spot alongside Lam last night and delivered a stellar performance, scoring one try, kicking four goals and setting up one more.

But with O’Brien still out with concussion, it has left Leigh thin on the ground and Lam is certainly keen to address that issue.