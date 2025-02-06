Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Jordan Abdull speculation

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has dismissed speculation that Jordan Abdull is training with the Super League club.

Abdull, who left the Robins midway through the 2024 season to link up with Catalans Dragons on loan, is currently without a club having been released by Hull FC last month without playing a game.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at the Black and Whites, making 54 appearances for Hull FC in his first spell between 2014 to 2018.

A one-year spell at London Broncos followed before Abdull linked up with Rovers for 2020, with the halfback making 55 appearances over the course of five seasons.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that the 29-year-old is training with the Robins, but Peters has thrown cold water on that rumour.

“That’s not true,” Peters told BBC Radio Humberside. “I actually caught up with Jordan last week as mates.

“I’ve coached Jordan but he hasn’t been around the club. Hopefully he will get a club soon as he’s got a lot to offer.

“But he hasn’t been training with us.”

KR currently have Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis in the halves, with fellow halfback Danny Richardson making the two-week loan move to Huddersfield Giants.