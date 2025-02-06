“The heat got him” – Ex-Warrington Wolves star “training really well” for new side despite struggling with initial adjustment

IT takes a great player and character to be able to make the switch from the Super League to the NRL and be a success.

The likes of Sam Burgess, George Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Adrian Morley have all been massive successes Down Under.

And now it is the turn of former Warrington Wolves forward Matty Nicholson, who signed a three-year deal with Canberra Raiders for 2025 and beyond.

Just 21 years of age, it’s fair to say that Nicholson is already impressing his peers at the Green Machine.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports last week, fellow back-rower Hudson Young praised Nicholson for his adjustment to conditions during pre-season, despite his initial struggle.

“The heat got him the first few days, but he seems to be adjusting well,” Young said.

“He offers another layer to our second-row department and we’ve probably been a little bit skinny there for the past couple of years.

“Elliott Whitehead has been tremendous for the club and it’s sad to see him move on, but that’s footy and Matty Nic will bring that youth and he’s been training really well.

“I’m excited to see how he goes.”

The Raiders also have another English import in their ranks in ex-Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies, who played in all of Canberra’s NRL fixtures in 2024.