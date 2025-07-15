Hull KR boss Willie Peters believes new quota rules will benefit ‘unorganised’ Super League clubs

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters believes the new quota rules – which will allow Super League clubs ten non-federation trained players instead of seven from 2026 – will benefit ‘unorganised’ top flight sides.

Peters, in his pre-match press conference ahead of Rovers’ clash with Leigh Leopards, referenced the fact that his club have already decided recruitment for next season thus meaning any new incentive to bring in more overseas stars will not affect Rovers until 2027.

“It all depends on your situation, you need to be given notice and we are a pretty organised club,” Peters said.

“We do our recruitment early and we do it deliberately so we are organised. You get that put on you and we don’t have a lot of room left so it doesn’t really help us.

“I’m certain other clubs will think it’s great and it will have its pros and cons. Bringing in too many overseas players does that hinder local English players?

“I’m a believer that if they bring it in then you need to be given ample time to ready yourself. If you want to bring other people in now we can’t.

“Eventually it will be good because you’ll get players that come over that aren’t getting a chance over there but who can certainly play.

“At the end of the day, you need time for these things when you’re doing the salary cap you need to plan ahead. For people that aren’t planned it will help them.

“But we have planned for 26 players on the salary cap because that’s what we believe we need to do. For the clubs that are organised, they won’t get any benefit whatsoever.”