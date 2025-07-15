Hanneghan impasse as Hunslet’s problems mount

HUNSLET have hit out at halfback Lachlan Hanneghan, accusing the Australian of being in breach of the contract he signed for this season as the club bolstered their squad following promotion from League One.

The 25-year-old former Whitehaven player has notched eight tries in 15 appearances for the struggling Leeds side, but his last outing was in the 58-0 home defeat by Barrow in June.

And Hunslet said in a statement: “We are disappointed Lachy Hanneghan has informed us he no longer wishes to train with, or play for, the club.

“We have been in regular contact with Lachy and met him and his agent, outlining his importance to the team and making it clear we expect him to honour his contract.

“Unfortunately, Lachy said he will not change his mind, although we do remain open to discussion for that to happen.

“We have already had significant interest from several clubs, but we have made it clear he will not be allowed to go out on loan.

“However should any club make an offer that is deemed acceptable in terms of a permanent transfer, we would give that due consideration.

“In the meantime Lachy remains in breach of contract.”

It’s the latest setback in a difficult first season back at Championship level since 2015.

The basement side have won only two of 16 league games and are seeking a new coach after parting company with Dean Muir in June.

Experienced back Greg Eden is out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury and hooker Cam Berry (broken finger) and backrows Sam Campbell (knee) and Aaron Levy (concussion issues) are currently sidelined.

Meanwhile prop Keelan Foster and winger Coby Nichol must serve two-match suspensions following a recent stormy clash with Bradford, with Campbell and hooker Mason Corbett awaiting tribunal decisions.

After a bye round, Hunslet, currently under interim coaching due Kyle Trout and Michael Knowles, will visit Oldham on Sunday, July 27.