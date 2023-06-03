Hull KR boss Willie Peters counting injury cost as he touches on James Batchelor incident and Salford Red Devils defeat

HULL KR went down 26-16 to the Salford Red Devils in the opening game of the Super League Magic Weekend.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters spoke to the press after the game, stating that his team ‘got what they deserved’, touching on the injury to James Batchelor who was stretchered off the field.

“It was a tough a afternoon, but you get what you deserve and I think we got that today,” Peters said.

“We got what we deserved on that scoreboard, there are a few injuries which is not good to see. Batch (James Batchelor) has gone to hospital, hopefully it is precautionary.”

“I think initially he didn’t have feeling but that came back. He has gone to hospital but he is in a decent way at the moment. He was talking and was in good spirits.”

Peters believes that such an incident could upset both teams.

“I think it hurt both teams, no one likes to see any player go down the way they did. Our sport is brutal and that’s why fans love it because it’s entertaining but when you see a player go down like that it doesn’t matter what team you play for.

“In terms of the game, we were lucky to be in front at half-time, there were too many errors, ill-discipline and penalties in yardage. They won the ruck today and that’s where most games are won.”

Peters also touched on the injuries to his side.

“Jesse (Sauaso Sue) has done a hamstring and we need to look at the severity of that. It will be a few weeks for sure.

“Lachlan (Coote) failed his HIA, he was in good spirits. I spoke to the team and him individually and he sounded ok, but you never know. I’ll have a good chat with the doctor.

“I’m not sure how it works with the length of time out but I need to see what sort of space he is in.”