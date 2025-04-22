Hull KR boss defends Elliot Minchella after claims of not being ‘as influential’ as in past

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has defended captain Elliot Minchella after claims that the latter is not “as influential” as he once was for the Super League side.

Rovers sit top of the Super League ladder with Minchella instrumental in the club’s rise over recent seasons.

The 29-year-old has made 111 appearances for the East Yorkshire club since making the move back in 2020 from the Bradford Bulls.

And Peters believes that talk of Minchella not being the player he once was for Rovers is wide of the mark.

“He is huge for us, I’ve seen different things saying that he’s not where he was or as influential but I disagree with that,” Peters said.

“What he brings off the field and in the dressing room alone, he is our captain and leader and adds so much to us.

“Certainly on the field in terms of being the link man and helping to organise our attack with Tyrone May, he plays a big part, is playing long minutes and gets through a lot of work in defence.

“He is extremely valuable to us. He is always looking to get better and always looking to be challenged.

“Is he at peak performance this season? I would probably say no but it’s about building towards the rest of the year and he is certainly a key member of our team.”