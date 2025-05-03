Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains Jared Waerea-Hargreaves omission and gives update on Oliver Gildart injury

HULL KR thrashed Salford Red Devils 54-0 in Game Two of Saturday’s Magic Weekend.

Rovers led 24-0 at half-time and never looked like relinquishing that lead as Willie Peters’ men racked up nine tries.

KR boss Willie Peters enthused about his side’s performance after the game, saying: “The players thought it was a little bit scrappy but the positive is we came here to win.

“To keep a team to zero you have to work hard to do that.”

Rovers were without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, with Peters revealing the hulking forward was rested, whilst Oliver Gildart left the field early with a knee injury.

“Jared was rested, he has had a few minor issues but it was about resting him and giving other guys a chance.

“I’d like to think Tom Davies and Joe Burgess will be back (for the semi-final) and I’m hopeful that Oliver Gildart is alright.

“We will wait and see. We were worried initially but we now hope it’s better than what we thought.”

Peters also gave praise for Noah Booth on his debut, with the winger registering an impressive try.

“I thought Noah Botth was outstanding for a debut game. He will learn so much.

“But in terms of running the ball, he was physical. He is an athletic kid. He hasn’t had a pre-season with us.”