Paul Rowley documents more Salford Red Devils disruption with bizarre Ryan Brierley problem

SALFORD RED DEVILS went down 54-0 to Hull KR in Game Two of Saturday’s Magic Weekend.

After trailing 24-0 at half-time, Salford never looked like causing Rovers any issues – and 26 points for Arthur Mourgue proved that.

For Red Devils boss Paul Rowley, he was philosophical after the hammering, saying: “Hull KR are a great side and they are in a rich vein of form.

“We had late disruption with Chris Hankinson and Ryan Brierley at 7 o’clock last night so there was a bit of a reshuffle.

“It was another tough day at the office but the players kept battling towards the end.

“Ryan was bleeding from his ear last week so he had to have some medicine and we followed the protocols but you need clearance for it and he wasn’t given it.

“He will be given the clearance in two days which isn’t very helpful.”

Rowley, however, was proud of his Red Devils players.

“There were some positive things in there. But we are not doing enough things consistently which is understandable with players coming and going.

“It’s generally those sorts of processes that have let us down. We are not the biggest of teams either but our boys keep fighting.”