Hull KR boss Willie Peters gives latest on Joe Burgess, Oliver Gildart and Sauaso Sue injuries

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has given the latest on injuries to Joe Burgess, Oliver Gildart and Sauaso Sue.

Burgess missed last week’s derby win over Hull FC with a calf injury, with Noah Booth replacing Burgess on the wing in the 18-4 victory.

The former Wigan flyer could return for Rovers’ clash against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, with Peters providing the latest.

“Joe needs to pass more tests, we are not 100 percent sure with him,” Peters said.

“He will be named tomorrow but we aren’t sure if he will pull through yet.

“Joe went for a scan the day before the game and it ruled out anything major. Joe was keen to play but I wanted to make the call for Noah Booth to play.”

Peters also gave an update on Oliver Gildart and Sauaso Sue following lengthy injuries.

“Oli Gildart will get named this week but then we will see where he is at this week.

“Sauaso Sue is also similar, he will be named and then we will see where he is at.”