Matt Peet on Adam Keighran’s disciplinary tightrope, how Wigan Warriors can improve and verdict on Luke Thompson

MATT PEET insists that getting a win against Castleford Tigers and securing a home semi-final is “a big incentive” for his Wigan Warriors side.

With just two rounds left of the regular Super League season, Wigan sit in second, just two points ahead of Leeds Rhinos.

If the Warriors finish second, they would secure a home semi-final and thus a clear advantage going into the play-offs. And Peet is keen for his side to realise that.

“It’s certainly a big incentive for the group to get a home semi-final and to get a week off so you can get some work done that week,” Peet said.

“It’s something that has served us well in the past and hopefully we are good enough to get that in the next few weeks.”

In terms of players at his disposal, Luke Thompson returned from injury last weekend with great aplomb – and the Warriors have a clean bill of health moving forward.

“Everyone is good. We are as fit and healthy as we have been and we’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts,” Peet said.

“He is a very good player in a position which is very influential. He is a leader here as well so it was great to have him back.

“You have a plan and you are guided by performance staff but you can’t always protect your players because big games throw things up.

“You have best scenarios going into the game but sometimes they have to be thrown out there.”

So how can Wigan improve from their 18-4 derby win over St Helens?

“We put a bit of ball down which could be down to the intensity of St Helens’ defence but regardless we have to weather that storm better.

“We gave away a few penalties that didn’t sit right for me and we need to be better there.”

One man that is walking a disciplinary tightrope for the remainder of the season is Adam Keighran.

Having already been suspended in 2025, the centre currently has 5.5 penalty points – just 0.5 shy of enough to get a ban.

And Peet believes every coach would consider rotating such a player going into the business end of the season.

“I’ve got to consider it and every coach considers it when selecting teams. Players have got to take control of their own discipline and keep it in their own control.”