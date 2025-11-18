Hull KR bring in Luke Gale to replace Shaun Kenny-Dowall as assistant coach

HULL KR have brought in Luke Gale to replace Shaun Kenny-Dowall as assistant coach ahead of the next season.

Gale, who has most recently been part of Wakefield Trinity’s staff as academy coach after hanging up his boots a year ago, has signed a two-year deal with Rovers.

That means that the 37-year-old will step into the big shoes left by Kenny-Dowall, who has been part of Willie Peters’ coaching staff since 2024.

Kenny-Dowall first made the move to Craven Park ahead of the 2020 season and was appointed captain the following year.

The former New Zealand international guided the Robins to their first Super League play-off semi-final in 2021 and a Challenge Cup Final in 2023.

Kenny-Dowall was then part of the staff that helped Rovers complete a historic treble this year, winning the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Kenny-Dowall said: “Thank you to everyone for my time at the club, especially Neil (Hudgell, owner), the Board and Willie for my opportunity into coaching.

“I’m privileged and honoured to have been part of this group, this club and the East Hull community. The Red Army have given me so many moments and memories I’ll cherish for a lifetime.

“I’ll always be a supporter of the club – once a Robin, always a Robin. I can’t wait to see where the journey takes Hull KR next.”

Gale, a former Man of Steel and Challenge Cup winner, totted up over 350 career appearances and will now work alongside Peters moving forward.

He said: “I’m massively excited to be joining Hull KR. It is an unbelievable opportunity for a young coach to join a club like Hull KR.

“I’ve watched what Willie and the club have been building over the last few seasons and the progression on and off the field has been fantastic. I’m looking forward to working to the start of pre-season and getting started with Willie and the boys.”