Huddersfield Giants re-sign Oliver Russell from Wakefield Trinity

OLIVER RUSSELL has returned to Huddersfield Giants, cutting his time at Wakefield Trinity to just one season.

Halfback Russell came through Huddersfield’s Academy to make 102 appearances over a seven-year first-team spell.

He left at the end of 2024 to join Wakefield on a four-year contract, but was limited to seven appearances for them and none since breaking his hand in April.

Returning to his former club in August, Russell played four of Huddersfield’s final five games, filling a gap left by injured loanee Matt Frawley after a year of the Giants’ frustration with the availability of their spine players.

“We had the pleasure of having him here at the back end of the season when we were struggling with some control,” explained Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly.

“He proved his worth to the team then, so it can only be good news that we’re managed to bring him back once again.

“Having a player of Oliver’s quality improves our group, and especially with him coming from our Academy, we’re delighted to have him back with us.”

Russell, who also made two loan appearances for Salford Red Devils last season, said: “I’m over the moon to be back at the club.

“We all have personal and then collective goals and we’re working hard in pre-season to ensure that we have everyone on the field ready to tackle a long season and make sure we’re pushing that top six.”

The 27-year-old was unable to reclaim a place in Wakefield’s team after his injury, with Jake Trueman and Mason Lino the first-choice halfback pairing, while Jack Sinfield’s arrival from Leeds Rhinos gave them another option for next season.

Russell’s old side said: “Wakefield Trinity would like to wish Oliver luck ahead of the coming year and thank him for his time with the club.”