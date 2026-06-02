Hull KR confirm rescheduling of three Super League fixtures

HULL KR’S round two fixture against Warrington Wolves will take place on Tuesday, August 18 with an 8pm kick-off at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The fixture was originally scheduled for February, however, with the Robins competing in the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos, it had to be rearranged.

With this amendment, however, two of Rovers’ other August home fixtures against Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique have also been rearranged, as has Warrington’s preceding match with York Knights.

Hull KR’s round 23 clash against the Dragons will now take place at 8pm on Thursday, August 13, while the fixture against Toulouse will move to Saturday, August 22 with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Warrington will host York on Thursday, August 13.