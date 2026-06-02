Hull FC given major boost as Jed Cartwright shares message

HULL FC have been given a major boost with the news that Jed Cartwright is on his way back from injury.

Cartwright hasn’t played since Hull’s narrow loss to York Knights at the MKM Stadium in February.

During that game, the 29-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury, but he has since returned to full training and could be in line to return for Hull’s fixture at Warrington Wolves on Friday..

Cartwright shared a message to his social media, saying: “(It’s) been a long 14 weeks on the sideline.

“A rollercoaster of emotions. Lots of rehab and hard work mentally and physically. Can’t wait to get back out there for these boys and the Hull supporters.”

Cartwright has played just 19 times since joining the Black and Whites in June 2024, scoring six tries.

He is set to leave at the end of the current campaign when his contract runs out.