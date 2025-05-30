Hull KR demolish St Helens with ease ahead of Challenge Cup final

HULL KR 34 ST HELENS 4

ARINDAM REJ, Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday

MIKEY LEWIS scored an eye-catching double to help Hull KR to an impressive win and lift spirits further ahead of their Challenge Cup final against Warrington next weekend.

There were some typically provocative moments too from Lewis, taunting St Helens, but this was a mature overall display from the Robins – with Jack Broadbent also scoring a brace of tries among six in total.

Having a showpiece occasion on the horizon did not stop Rovers showing plenty of grit, level-headiness and urgency in a destructive first half.

There was a rampant period of three tries in six minutes just before half-time – taking the score from 12-4 to 28-4 – to effectively seal the game even before the interval. That gave the home team the luxury of giving players breathers as they coasted to victory in the second half, on a bad night for Paul Wellens and his men.

St Helens had come into this game on the back of heavy wins over Catalans and Huddersfield but their recent troubles against the leading clubs continued.

Hull KR fielded a strong line-up with Dean Hadley the one rested player, meaning Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa started at prop and second-row respectively.

St Helens, meanwhile, had Matt Whitley and Harry Robertson back in their 17, while Noah Stephens and Owen Dagnall missed out.

The Robins quickly led when Lewis passed to Tanginoa and he offloaded to send Broadbent over.

There was a flashpoint when Morgan Knowles produced a late hit on Lewis – but only a penalty was given. Knowles was then in the wars again when he clashed heads with team-mate Alex Walmsley, needing attention for a cut – and, soon after, Peta Hiku added Rovers’ second try by rolling over in the right-hand corner.

Walmsley came close for Saints as he looked to twist his way over but he was held up by some last-ditch defence, notably from Elliot Minchella. The visitors did get over the line though when smart work by Jack Welsby led to Lewis Murphy dotting down.

Saints were not helped when Deon Cross was deservedly sin-binned for his high shot on Arthur Mourgue. But they coped well with being a man down, as the score stayed the same until Cross returned. Frustratingly for the visitors though, it was not long after that when Jez Litten dabbed the ball forward and Broadbent chased hard and touched down for his second try.

Lewis’ long-distance dash to the left-hand corner – after a bulldozing run and classy offload from Sam Luckley – made matters worse for Saints. And the purple patch continued as Lewis collected his own kick forward then made another piercing run and teed up Minchella for a simple finish and a 28-4 lead at half-time.

St Helens made a better start to the second half – helped by penalties – but struggled to find a way to threaten during that period. It seemed like they might have broken through when Murphy produced an acrobatic finish in the left-hand corner but no try was given as he was judged to have not grounded cleanly.

Rovers then added to their tally when a right-to-left passing move ended in Lewis dummying and going over.

It was ultimately a professional job on the whole from the Wembley-bound Robins, who chose to play with twelve men in the latter stages.

GAMESTAR: Mikey Lewis scored two eye-catching tries and was a menace, showing his pace and confidence, at times.

GAMEBREAKER: Elliot Minchella easing over for his try just before the break came at the end of a period when Hull KR destroyed St Helens.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Mikey Lewis’ first-half solo effort – created by power and precision from Sam Luckley – highlighted that these are special times for the Robins.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

2 pts Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

1 pt Eribe Doro (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

21 Jack Brown

24 Eribe Doro

25 Bill Leyland

18th man (not used)

26 AJ Wallace

Also in 21-man squad

11 Dean Hadley

19 Danny Richardson

36 Noah Booth

Tries: Broadbent (6, 33), Hiku (12), Lewis (37, 64), Minchella (39)

Goals: Mourgue 5/6

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

6 Tristan Sailor

4 Mark Percival

36 Deon Cross

20 Lewis Murphy

7 Jonny Lomax

27 George Whitby

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

14 Moses Mbye

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 George Delaney

26 Harry Robertson

18th man (not used)

21 Noah Stephens

Also in 21-man squad

18 Jake Wingfield

23 Jake Burns

30 Owen Dagnall

Tries: Murphy (16)

Goals: Whitby 0/1

Sin bin: Cross (21) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4, 18-4, 22-4, 28-4; 34-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Mikey Lewis; Saints: Lewis Murphy

Penalty count: 7-8

Half-time: 28-4

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 11,087