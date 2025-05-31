Matt Peet praises ‘popular’ Wigan Warriors debutant after ‘decent’ win

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet was pleased with the way his side performed in their comfortable win over Salford Red Devils despite making a number of changes from the team that beat Catalans the previous weekend.

​Jake Wardle, Liam Farrell and Kruise Leeming all did not play, while Bevan French was an unused substitute.

​The changes did not matter as the Warriors ran in eight tries with Jacob Douglas scoring a hat-trick.

“We are pleased to come through with the win in decent fashion,” said Peet.

“I thought defensively for large parts we were very good. I thought we built our win off that and then attack-wise we created a lot.

“We could have executed a bit better and scored more points, but I think credit has to go to Salford for the way they committed to the game and scrambled for each other. I don’t think anyone would begrudge them that try at the end.”

When asked if he could take anything from that performance, with Salford so understrength and lacking in confidence, Peet replied: “Probably not.

“There will be things in there for the individual players and particularly the younger players. We rotated and it probably showed at times that we were not as cohesive as we’d like to be.”

​Peet handed a first-team debut to Kian McDermott and the young forward got 29 minutes of action in the second half.

​“One thing that has impressed me is how highly all the players have spoken about him in small conversations,” added Peet.

“They were all keen for him to get an opportunity and they were looking forward to playing with him.

“I knew he was a good player and popular, but I have been enthused by just how much they have enjoyed him being around the team this week. I think it lifted us a little bit.”